Central Maine Power donates $10,000 to Challenger Learning Center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - STEM education has been buzzing all over Maine.

Central Maine Power selected the Challenger Learning Center for a community support donation of $10,000.

The funding will contribute to continuing STEM education, and some interns with CMP kicked off those efforts.

“Summer interns that we have at CMP have come here to sort of exercise their STEM skills,” said Katie Yates, community relations manager for CMP. “They’re using some of their communications skills to build a solution, mimicking what happened on the Challenger.”

This project, the Apollo 13 challenge, is usually conducted around the start of the summer season. It’s where students had to communicate and build a solution, just as if they were working in the actual ship.

The executive director at the Challenger Learning Center said they’re fortunate that CMP wants to expand STEM opportunities just as much as they do.

“They have supported us, the community, and the students that we serve,” said Hibbard.

“A really neat thing is that a portion of this money goes into our scholarship fund so schools that want to come, that need a little bit of help, can do a Challenger program.”

