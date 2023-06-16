Central Maine Power donates $10,000 to Challenger Learning Center

Central Maine Power t-shirt
Central Maine Power t-shirt(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - STEM education has been buzzing all over Maine.

Central Maine Power selected the Challenger Learning Center for a community support donation of $10,000.

The funding will contribute to continuing STEM education, and some interns with CMP kicked off those efforts.

“Summer interns that we have at CMP have come here to sort of exercise their STEM skills,” said Katie Yates, community relations manager for CMP. “They’re using some of their communications skills to build a solution, mimicking what happened on the Challenger.”

This project, the Apollo 13 challenge, is usually conducted around the start of the summer season. It’s where students had to communicate and build a solution, just as if they were working in the actual ship.

The executive director at the Challenger Learning Center said they’re fortunate that CMP wants to expand STEM opportunities just as much as they do.

“They have supported us, the community, and the students that we serve,” said Hibbard.

“A really neat thing is that a portion of this money goes into our scholarship fund so schools that want to come, that need a little bit of help, can do a Challenger program.”

If you’re interested in the work being done at the Challenger Learning Center, you can go to their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Wet & Cool Weekend
Robert Lindell, Jr.
Former state representative appears in court for post-conviction hearing
Healthcare
Former Maine doctor files lawsuit alleging illegal firing: report
Aroostook Centre Mall
Aroostook Centre Mall officially under new ownership
Chef Nick DiGiovanni
Chef Nick DiGiovanni on Maine food, new cookbook and the perfect dish