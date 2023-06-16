Bucksport wins Class C North softball championship

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport softball is on the way to the Class C State Championship after beating Mattanawcook Academy, 8-1, for the Class C North Championship.

The Golden Bucks will face the No. 3 seed out of the South, Hall-Dale, at 12:30 on Saturday at USM (WABI)

Bucksport is undefeated going into the state championship after the win over fellow 16-0 MA.

Now they’ve got a chance to cap off a redemption tour after last year’s quarterfinal exit at the hands of Central.

“It went pretty good. We hopped on it pretty fast. We just got the lead, and it went good,” said Alivia Shute, freshman leftfielder.

“We know we’re a great team. If we can play our best game, we can do it,” said Samantha Cyr, junior shortstop.

“It was so much fun. It’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had,” said Lexi Raymond, freshman centerfielder.

