Bucksport repeats as Class C North baseball champions

The Golden Bucks are going to Gorham for Tuesday’s Class C State Championship against Monmouth Academy at 6:30 p.m.
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport baseball caught fire after a 10-6 season to win the Class B North Championship, winning over Orono, Washington Academy, and Mattanawcook Academy on the way there.

The Golden Bucks are going to Gorham for Tuesday’s Class C State Championship against Monmouth...
The Golden Bucks are going to Gorham for Tuesday’s Class C State Championship against Monmouth Academy at 6:30 p.m.(WABI)

Now, the Golden Bucks are one win away from repeating as State Champions.

“We had a job to get done. We’re not settling for just for a Northern Maine title. We’re coming for the state title too,” said Gavyn Holyoke, junior pitcher/first baseman.

“We’ve all been playing since Little League and tee ball days. It’s just a really big part of our success,” said Brandon Elden, senior pitcher/third baseman.

“Going back to back means a lot for all of us, including alumni too,” said Ayden Maguire, junior catcher.

The Golden Bucks are going to Gorham for Tuesday’s Class C State Championship against Monmouth Academy at 6:30 p.m.

The game will be at the University of Southern Maine’s athletic complex.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Old Town will be facing Yarmouth at Bangor’s Mansfield Stadium on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for the...
Old Town captures Class B North baseball title
The No. 5 Bulldogs trailed the No. 2 Penobscot Valley Howlers, 4-1, through four innings before...
Machias completes comeback to win Class D North softball championship
The Golden Bucks will face the No. 3 seed out of the South, Hall-Dale, at 12:30 on Saturday at...
Bucksport wins Class C North softball championship
Saturday’s games moved to next week
State championships postponed