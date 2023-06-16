Bucksport repeats as Class C North baseball champions

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport baseball caught fire after a 10-6 season to win the Class B North Championship, winning over Orono, Washington Academy, and Mattanawcook Academy on the way there.

The Golden Bucks are going to Gorham for Tuesday’s Class C State Championship against Monmouth Academy at 6:30 p.m. (WABI)

Now, the Golden Bucks are one win away from repeating as State Champions.

“We had a job to get done. We’re not settling for just for a Northern Maine title. We’re coming for the state title too,” said Gavyn Holyoke, junior pitcher/first baseman.

“We’ve all been playing since Little League and tee ball days. It’s just a really big part of our success,” said Brandon Elden, senior pitcher/third baseman.

“Going back to back means a lot for all of us, including alumni too,” said Ayden Maguire, junior catcher.

The game will be at the University of Southern Maine’s athletic complex.

