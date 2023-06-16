Bail set for 2 suspects arrested, charged in connection with stabbing, robbery incident in Belfast

Bail is set for the two suspects arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing and robbery...
Bail is set for the two suspects arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing and robbery incident in Belfast(Belfast Police Department)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Two suspects arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing and robbery incident in Belfast has their bail set today at $80,000 dollars each.

Justin Wilmot, 20, and Isabelle Noui, 19, both of Massachusetts, made their first court appearance on Friday.

Wilmot is charged with aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, armed robbery and falsifying evidence.

Noui is also charged with armed robbery as well as other charges.

Police were called to the Waldo County General Hospital emergency room Tuesday for a man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim told officers he was stabbed multiple times after being robbed on Monday.

