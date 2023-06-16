Aroostook Centre Mall officially under new ownership

Aroostook Centre Mall
Aroostook Centre Mall(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook Centre Mall is officially under new ownership.

According to a Facebook post, “After 4 long months of negotiations Dana Cassidy finally owns The Aroostook Centre Mall. And all vendors; city of PI , VERSANT , water sewer and local contractors are being paid as contingency sale.”

WAGM will have more on this story as it continues to develop.

