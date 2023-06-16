Afternoon Showers & T’storms Possible Today, Wet & Cool This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak ridge of high pressure will build in to give us a quiet start to our Friday. The first half of the day looks dry with an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening as some instability lingers over the area. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Friday and temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid-70s. Severe weather is not expected but any thunderstorms that develop will likely produce some heavy downpours. If you’re headed to the concert on the Bangor Waterfront tonight... be prepared for shower chances mainly early in the show but overall chances are expected to drop during the show and it looks like most of the show will be fine. More showers will move in after midnight tonight as our next system approaches. Overnight lows will drop to the 50s. Patchy fog is likely tonight as well and will be dense in spots.

The upper low will move through Southern New England Saturday then through the Gulf of Maine on Sunday. Unfortunately... this is going to provide us with wet and cool weather for our weekend. Showers will become a steadier rain from west to east across the state Saturday with the steadiest/heaviest rain falling from Bangor westward during the day Saturday while eastern areas stay a bit drier. Steadier rain will spread into eastern areas later in the day and at night. Plan on cooler temperatures Saturday due to the clouds and rain with highs mainly in the 60s. Steady rain will continue Saturday night into Sunday morning, possibly heavy at times. Morning rain will then taper to scattered showers from west to east across the state Sunday afternoon as low pressure moves to our east. Sunday will be on the cool side with highs only in the mid-50s to low 60s. Rainfall totals from late tonight through Sunday afternoon look like they will average from .75″ to 2″, with the highest amounts from the Bangor Region northward into the Central Highlands.

Drier weather moves in early next week. A few isolated showers look possible Monday under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 60s. Tuesday looks brighter with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Temperatures will continue to warm as the week progresses with highs getting back to the 70s and 80s by later in the week.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs between 69°-78°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this evening then showers possible after midnight, especially north and west of Bangor. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s. East wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers becoming a steadier rain from west to east across the state. Highs between 58°-68°. East/northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Morning rain tapering to scattered showers from west to east during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

