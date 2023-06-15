UPDATE: Two people arrested for Belfast stabbing

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast police have arrested two people in connection with a stabbing in the city earlier this week.

Police were called to the Waldo County General Hospital emergency room Tuesday, for a man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim told officers he was stabbed multiple times after being robbed on Monday.

Police believe the robbery happened near an encampment on a wooded trail west of Route 1.

Authorities say the suspects were located in Bangor. Belfast Detectives reportedly found the victim’s property, wallet and the knife used in the attack.

20-year old Justin Wilmot of Massachusetts is now charged with aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, armed robbery and falsifying physical evidence.

19-year old Isabella Noui of Massachusetts is also charged with armed robbery as well as other charges.

According to police, the victim suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in Portland.

