SPRINGFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Springfield Fair is here!

From Thursday through Sunday, there will be a slew of fun games, food, and entertainment to choose from, including truck pulls, a demolition derby, and an exhibit hall.

This year’s fair includes many “firsts.” Not only is it the first fair of the season, but it’s the first fair under new ownership by Maine’s youngest fairground owners.

This year will see the first ever Springfield Fair Pageant Show as well as a new addition of carnival rides.

The fair runs 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit TheSpringfieldFair.com.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.