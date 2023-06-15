‘Rock of Ages’ concert takes the stage at the Waterville Opera House

Waterville opera house is kicking off their 80′s themed concert tomorrow
Waterville opera house is kicking off their 80′s themed concert tomorrow(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville opera house is kicking off their 80′s themed concert on Friday.

The two weekend shows will feature fan favorite hit songs from the 80′s and will tell a story an aspiring rockstar.

Scenic lighting and projection designer, Chad LeFebvre says the lighting in the concert is a big part of the experience.

He says it took 3 months to design the lighting features and about a month and a half to build.

“Well the lighting is the mood, it is the setting, it is the character of the show. without the lighting, you literally cannot see anything.

“Well the lighting is the mood, it is the setting, it is the character of the show. without the lighting, you literally cannot see anything. This show in particular uses a lot of technology, brings excitement and energy and keeps the excitement up, with exciting colors and beams and all the fun concert effects that you would see going to some of the big venues, we have kind of incorporated it right here in our small theater,” LeFebvre said.

Tickets are still available at watervillecreates.org.

The musical does contain adult themes and profanity and is not appropriate for young children.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

'Murder in the Maple Woods'
‘Murder in the Maple Woods’ author shares inspiration for book
NextHome hosts golf tournament at Rocky Knoll Country Club.
NextHome hosts golf tournament for Orrington non-profit
Dave Matthews Band
Bangor Police remind drivers of concert-related road closures
Maine State House
Emergency bill to strengthen Kennebec County emergency communications heads to governor’s desk