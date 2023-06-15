‘Rock of Ages’ concert takes the stage at the Waterville Opera House

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville opera house is kicking off their 80′s themed concert on Friday.

The two weekend shows will feature fan favorite hit songs from the 80′s and will tell a story an aspiring rockstar.

Scenic lighting and projection designer, Chad LeFebvre says the lighting in the concert is a big part of the experience.

He says it took 3 months to design the lighting features and about a month and a half to build.

“Well the lighting is the mood, it is the setting, it is the character of the show. without the lighting, you literally cannot see anything. This show in particular uses a lot of technology, brings excitement and energy and keeps the excitement up, with exciting colors and beams and all the fun concert effects that you would see going to some of the big venues, we have kind of incorporated it right here in our small theater,” LeFebvre said.

Tickets are still available at watervillecreates.org.

The musical does contain adult themes and profanity and is not appropriate for young children.

