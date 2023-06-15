Passenger killed, others hurt in Auburn crash

Police say the driver lost control when trying to slow down
By WMTW
Jun. 15, 2023
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A man is dead after a pickup truck crashed in Auburn Wednesday night.

Police say the crash happened at about 8:15 p.m. on Merrow Road.

Investigators say the driver, a 24-year-old man, was speeding when he tried to brake and lost control of the truck.

The truck then went off the side of the road and hit a tree.

A 29-year-old passenger was thrown from the truck and died. The driver and a 17-year-old passenger were both taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where they were treated and released.

Police were not releasing the names of anyone involved Thursday morning because they were still notifying family members.

Many people wrote on the Auburn Police Facebook page expressing concerns about the stretch of road where the crash happened.

FATAL TRAFFIC CRASH INVESTIGATION: On Wednesday. June 14 at about 8:15PM, Auburn Police and Fire were called to the...

Posted by Auburn (Maine) Police Department on Thursday, June 15, 2023

