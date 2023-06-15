Passenger killed, others hurt in Auburn crash

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A man is dead after a pickup truck crashed in Auburn Wednesday night.

Police say the crash happened at about 8:15 p.m. on Merrow Road.

Investigators say the driver, a 24-year-old man, was speeding when he tried to brake and lost control of the truck.

The truck then went off the side of the road and hit a tree.

A 29-year-old passenger was thrown from the truck and died. The driver and a 17-year-old passenger were both taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where they were treated and released.

Police were not releasing the names of anyone involved Thursday morning because they were still notifying family members.

Many people wrote on the Auburn Police Facebook page expressing concerns about the stretch of road where the crash happened.

