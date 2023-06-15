Nokomis wins first-ever regional softball championship

Warriors win Class B North, 6-2, over Hermon
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Nokomis Warriors are regional softball champions for the first time in team history.

The Class B North champs went 16-0 this season before knocking out Oceanside, Old Town, and Hermon during their regional tournament run.

This group is proud to make history in Newport.

“We hit very, very well. We have the pitching and defense to win championships. We gel. We gel so, so amazing,” said Mia Coots, junior pitcher.

“Last night, we took the time to celebrate. We’re back here at practice today putting in the work because we’ve got two more practices, and then it’s game time. We know how to work together and just make it happen,” said Megan Watson, senior catcher.

The Warriors will meet York in the Class B State Championship on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Coffin Field in Brewer.

The Wildcats’ only loss this season came at home on May 3, 3-2 against Brunswick.

