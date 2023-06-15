NextHome hosts golf tournament for Orrington non-profit

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Orrington hit the links to help a local non-profit.

NextHome Experience Realty is celebrating the birthday of their mascot, Luke.

And to celebrate, they’re helping organizations, like Reigning Hope Ranch.

“Reigning Hope Ranch is an equine therapy ranch. We offer services to kids and adults with various challenges physical, emotional and psychological. And we also are working with veterans and first responders who are struggling with PTS,” said Jenna Baillargeon, Reigning Hope Ranch executive director.

“The tournament that we put together with the help of Rocky Knoll. All of the proceeds will go to the ranch. We have a lot of sponsors that also participated in sponsoring the holes and in the golf carts, so we have many community partners that we work with that really helped as well. So, we’re having a great day. Having fun on an 18-hole course,” Jennifer Cammack, NextHome Experience team member.

The funds will benefit the ranch’s Military and First Responders Program, and more.

“It helps folks with PTS and other kinds of trauma, but it’s very soothing to my soul to be able to give back and pay it forward to brothers and sisters in both the first responder community and the military community so I think it’s wonderful that Next Home is that they’ve chosen us to help Reigning Hope Ranch grow, to bring the healing that the horses can bring to folks more and more as we move forward,” Andy Kaufmann, Reigning Hope Farm director of the First Responder and Military Program.

And this fundraiser hits a soft spot for folks at Rocky Knoll.

“My cousin has previously gone to Reigning Hope Ranch for therapy. She really enjoyed the program. Reigning Hope Ranch is such a great organization. And I’m so happy to have had the opportunity for us to host an event that benefits them especially, you know, being oriented businesses helping other Orrington organizations. And we just love having that sense of community,” said Sally White, Rocky Knoll Country Club clubhouse manager.

“I think to be able to do this work it’s touched a lot of people’s lives and it’s an honor to be able to do it and we’re just really excited about the future of framing hope,” Baillargeon added.

