Motorcyclist injured in Bangor crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A motorcyclist is injured after a crash on Broadway Thursday night.

It happened on Broadway outside of Governor’s Restaurant around 5:30 p.m.

A truck was turning left into the restaurant when the motorcycle coming the opposite direction struck the back of the truck.

Bangor Police say the operator of the motorcycle suffered a broken leg.

Traffic was diverted for more than an hour.

