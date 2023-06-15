Motorcyclist injured in Bangor crash
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A motorcyclist is injured after a crash on Broadway Thursday night.
It happened on Broadway outside of Governor’s Restaurant around 5:30 p.m.
A truck was turning left into the restaurant when the motorcycle coming the opposite direction struck the back of the truck.
Bangor Police say the operator of the motorcycle suffered a broken leg.
Traffic was diverted for more than an hour.
