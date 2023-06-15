Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & A Few Thunderstorms Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will move through the area today giving us a better chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. The best chance of showers this morning will be over areas south of Greenville and Millinocket then as we head into the afternoon, the best chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will be focused over areas north and west of Bangor. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will wind down this evening followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. Patchy fog is possible and it could be dense in spots. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the 50s.

A weak ridge of high pressure will build in to give us a quiet start to our Friday. The first half of the day looks dry with an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and evening as another area of low pressure approaches from the west. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Friday and temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid-70s. The upper low will move through Southern New England Saturday then through the Gulf of Maine on Sunday. It looks like this is going to keep our weather fairly damp this weekend. Showers are likely both weekend days. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 60s to near 70° followed by cooler temperatures Sunday with highs in the mid-50s to around 60°. Outside of some showers possible Tuesday (mainly during the morning)… drier weather is forecast to move in for the early and middle part of next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Highs between 64°-73°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending early then partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog, dense in spots. Lows in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs between 70°-78°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

