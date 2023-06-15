MM Pro Wrestling returns to Skowhegan to benefit local charity

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - MMPW makes its return on Saturday June 17th at a new location.

Following their previous success, organizers say they will be at the Skowhegan Community Center at 39 Poulin Drive in Skowhegan.

“We did so well last time, we ended up selling out the location and now we have to move to a bigger building,” said Sean Killian, event organizer.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine Inc, and Kinship Program Organization.

You can donate and help support there cause here: https://affm.net/

Tickets for the event are $20 for floor seats, $15 for bleachers, while kids under 12-years-old will pay $10.

Doors Open 6:00pm, Bell Time is 6:30pm.

