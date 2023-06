Maine regional baseball and softball champions crowned

BANGOR, ORONO, STANDISH, GORHAM, Maine (WABI) - Regional baseball and softball champions will now be on their way to State Championship Saturday to cap off the Maine spring high school sports season.

Class A North Baseball Championship: Edward Little 10, Bangor 6

Class A South Baseball Championship: South Portland 4, Thornton Academy 2

Class B North Baseball Championship: Old Town 5, Ellsworth 0

Class B South Baseball Championship: Yarmouth 4, Cape Elizabeth 2

Class C North Baseball Championship: Bucksport 16, Mattanawcook Academy 1

Class C South Baseball Championship: Monmouth Academy 1, Sacopee Valley 0

Class D North Baseball Championship: Bangor Christian 12, Katahdin 1

Class D South Baseball Championship: St. Dominic 4, Searsport 1

Class A North Softball Championship: Oxford Hills 4, Skowhegan 3

Class A South Softball Championship: Windham 5, Biddeford 0

Class B North Softball Championship: Nokomis 6, Hermon 2

Class B South Softball Championship: York 8, Lake Region 1

Class C North Softball Championship: Bucksport 8, Mattanawcook Academy 1

Class C South Softball Championship: Hall-Dale 15, Monmouth Academy 3

Class D North Softball Championship: Machias 9, Penobscot Valley 4

Class D South Softball Championship: North Yarmouth Academy 2, Searsport 1

