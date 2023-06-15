Maine Legislature approves bill to increase Maine minimum wage to $15 an hour

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Both chambers of the Maine legislature recently passed a bill that would increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by January, but the future of the bill still remains unclear.

“An Act to Create a Livable Wage by Increasing the Minimum Hourly Wage,” sponsored by State Rep. Benjamin Collings of Portland, was narrowly passed in the House by a vote of 71-70 on Monday. On Tuesday, the bill passed 22-11 in the Senate.

The bill would increase Maine’s minimum wage from the current $13.80 to $15 an hour by January 2024. Then in 2025, the minimum wage would increase annually based on the cost-of-living index.

“Amid rising costs and inflation, the last thing Maine people need is for lawmakers to make it harder for working families to get by,” Sen. Mike Tipping, D-Orono, said in a statement. “I’m proud that Senate Democrats stood united against cutting the minimum wage and instead finally increased the minimum to $15 next year. It’s not a living wage anywhere in Maine, but it will help a lot of families afford groceries, gas, health care and housing as prices continue to increase.”

Gov. Janet Mills is not as thrilled with the bill. A spokesperson for Mills says the Democrat supports the system put in place by the 2016 referendum, which increased the state minimum wage from $7.50 to what it is today. Mills has not committed to vetoing the bill, but the spokesperson said Mills would prefer Maine continue to follow the current path.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.