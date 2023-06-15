Maine Legislature approves bill to increase Maine minimum wage to $15 an hour

By WMTW
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Both chambers of the Maine legislature recently passed a bill that would increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by January, but the future of the bill still remains unclear.

“An Act to Create a Livable Wage by Increasing the Minimum Hourly Wage,” sponsored by State Rep. Benjamin Collings of Portland, was narrowly passed in the House by a vote of 71-70 on Monday. On Tuesday, the bill passed 22-11 in the Senate.

The bill would increase Maine’s minimum wage from the current $13.80 to $15 an hour by January 2024. Then in 2025, the minimum wage would increase annually based on the cost-of-living index.

“Amid rising costs and inflation, the last thing Maine people need is for lawmakers to make it harder for working families to get by,” Sen. Mike Tipping, D-Orono, said in a statement. “I’m proud that Senate Democrats stood united against cutting the minimum wage and instead finally increased the minimum to $15 next year. It’s not a living wage anywhere in Maine, but it will help a lot of families afford groceries, gas, health care and housing as prices continue to increase.”

Gov. Janet Mills is not as thrilled with the bill. A spokesperson for Mills says the Democrat supports the system put in place by the 2016 referendum, which increased the state minimum wage from $7.50 to what it is today. Mills has not committed to vetoing the bill, but the spokesperson said Mills would prefer Maine continue to follow the current path.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

After pleading not guilty to multiple charges against him, Democratic State Rep. Clinton...
Former Maine lawmaker pleads guilty to elections violations
Maine lawmakers vote to print obligations to tribes in copies of state constitution
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception