Historic Steamboat Katahdin kicks off cruise season Friday

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Katahdin, a historic steamboat berthed on Moosehead Lake, has been cruising for more than 100 years.

Crews are busy putting the finishing touches on the vessel before the cruising season begins Friday.

On Wednesday, they took off for their second shakedown cruise of 2023.

“We have invited some of our donors to come with us. It is nice for them to be able to see behind the scenes. Look at what we do when the public is not on board,” said Liz McKeil, executive director for the Moosehead Marine Museum. “Today’s cruise will consist of a fire drill, a man overboard drill, and a loss of steering drill.”

To keep the steamboat cruising year after year, repairs need to be made.

“We have replaced the upper rear fantail, and so, we’ve got a new deck, which is very exciting,” said McKeil.

The steamboat is a major piece of Greenville’s history and a big economic driver for the region.

“We estimate that for every dollar that is spent here, another five dollars is spent locally, and that translates to about $1.5 million in economic impact,” she said.

“This work being done makes sure that it’s going to preserve it and that it’s safe for people to be out here cruising and that we don’t lose a piece of our history,” said Allison Arbo, Executive Director of Destination Moosehead Lake.

“You can’t go on that boat without falling a little bit in love,” McKeil said.

The 2023 cruising season gets underway Friday.

Visitors will get a chance to see scenic landmarks and listen to narration on the area’s history and sights.

“There’s various tours. You’re either out here for a two hour or three hours, or you can go for the head of the lake tour, which is an all-day experience,” said Arbo.

“We just really want them to come, experience Moosehead Lake, and have a really good time,” said McKeil.

You can book a cruise on the Steamboat Katahdin here.

