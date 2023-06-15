Historic inn receives grant for preserving Castine gem

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - When you’re on Main Street in Castine, it’s hard to miss the Pentagoet Inn.

Built in 1894, the inn has been serving the community with a place to stay and good eats all while preserving history, and now the establishment has been recognized nationally.

The inn was selected for a $40,000 grant through the ‘Backing Historic Small Restaurants’ grant program launched by National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The program began in 2020 when the pandemic hit the U.S. and the goal was to assist small businesses with a unique historical background.

Those were hit the most once COVID-19 restrictions were put into play.

Fast forwarding to 2023, it’s been one year since Matt Powell and George Trinovitch moved to Castine from New York.

Powell worked as a chef and restaurant marketer while Trinovitch worked in Interior Design, but both had a passion for preserving history.

“This whole town is magical, and this specific building has such a warmth and a glow to it,” said Powell, co-owner and managing inn keeper of the Pentagoet.

“When a guest comes into our space, I want them to feel immersed like they set back in time, but not just back in time to some random space, back in time into somebody’s home.”

The two worked together with the previous owner of the inn building a positive relationship and combining ideas on events, new renovations and defining the menu.

The chief preservation officer of the National Trust for Historic Preservation said the Pentagoet fit all the qualifications for the grant.

“It is the community’s longest serving restaurant,” said Malone-France. “Pentagoet Inn and Pub met every single one of our criteria. It is in an incredible building; it has many connections to its local community, and it has owners who have been focused on the business succeeding and surviving. But they also have this amazing historic building that they are restoring.”

The menu consists of many things’ guests have seen over the years, however, Powell and Trinovitch look to combine new items and older classics.

“You’ll find things like lobster pot pie which was a Pentagoet dish in the 1980s,” said Powell.

Although they’ve been working long hours every day to make this historical dream stay upright, the two said it’s an honor to be recognized nationally in such a short time of working in Castine.

“Our love for historic places, preserving history and our love and passion for restoration it’s a huge honor,” said Trinovitch.

“It’s not just an honor at the moment but it almost feels like it’s a recognition that what we have done in only a year is on the right track,” said Powell.

If you’re interested in keeping up with events happening at the Pentagoet, you can follow their Facebook page, Instagram page or you can go to their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.