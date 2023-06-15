High school holds special graduation for lacrosse players who missed ceremony

The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after...
The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after playing in this year's championship game.(Victor Central School District,)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTOR, N.Y. (Gray News) - A school district in New York held a special graduation ceremony for a boy’s lacrosse team this week.

The Victor Central School District held a special ceremony on Monday night for the team where 21 players crossed the stage.

WHEC reports that the team missed the original commencement over the weekend because they were playing at the state championship game in Long Island.

The team lost the championship game by a point, but school leaders shared that it was their honor to hold the special ceremony.

“We had the honor of celebrating these incredible young men at a special graduation ceremony! Go Blue Devils!” school representatives said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

'Murder in the Maple Woods'
‘Murder in the Maple Woods’ author shares inspiration for book
95-year-old Mabel Hashisaka of Kauaʻi Kookie
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill
Waterville opera house is kicking off their 80′s themed concert tomorrow
‘Rock of Ages’ concert takes the stage at the Waterville Opera House
This photo of bullet-damaged prayer book in the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh...
Jury weighs dozens of charges against gunman who massacred 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue