Former Maine lawmaker pleads guilty to elections violations

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Former State Representative Clinton Collamore has pleaded guilty to 11 counts of unsworn falsification and one count of violating the Maine Clean Elections Act.

The Democrat from Waldoboro was indicted in December 2022 following an investigation into allegations that he forged signatures to get taxpayer money to fund his campaign.

He initially pleaded not guilty, but in February of this year, he announced he was resigning his seat in Augusta.

Collamore received more than $14,000 in Maine Clean Election Act funds, according to the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices.

When he announced his resignation, he also said he had returned his salary and clean election fund money back to Augusta.

Collamore said he misinterpreted the rules when he signed the names of others on the required cards and that every required donation of $5 to obtain the funds was made legitimately with donors signing their names onto checks.

