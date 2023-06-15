Former Maine lawmaker pleads guilty to elections violations

Clinton Collamore will spend three days in jail
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Former State Representative Clinton Collamore has pleaded guilty to 11 counts of unsworn falsification and one count of violating the Maine Clean Elections Act.

The Democrat from Waldoboro was indicted in December 2022 following an investigation into allegations that he forged signatures to get taxpayer money to fund his campaign.

He initially pleaded not guilty, but in February of this year, he announced he was resigning his seat in Augusta.

Collamore received more than $14,000 in Maine Clean Election Act funds, according to the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices.

When he announced his resignation, he also said he had returned his salary and clean election fund money back to Augusta.

Collamore said he misinterpreted the rules when he signed the names of others on the required cards and that every required donation of $5 to obtain the funds was made legitimately with donors signing their names onto checks.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
Maine Legislature approves bill to increase Maine minimum wage to $15 an hour
Maine lawmakers vote to print obligations to tribes in copies of state constitution
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception