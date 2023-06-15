Emergency bill to strengthen Kennebec County emergency communications heads to governor’s desk

Maine State House
Maine State House(WAGM)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A bill that will strengthen Kennebec County Emergency Communications is headed to the Governor’s desk.

Senator David LaFountain is the sponsor of the bill.

He says it’s in response to the short notice decision of the Somerset County Communications Center to no longer provide dispatch services for 16 communities in Kennebec County.

This emergency bill would restore the Waterville Communications Center to take the emergency calls that Somerset County will stop answering on July 1st.

“I think that it was very important that we got the ball rolling. I was in the right position to help the PUC get this bill through the legislature at a very good cost. And we were talking about using used equipment. So, real quick, the PUC has been working to get this set up. It’s just a little bit of housecleaning getting things in order, and the services that we had previously will be reestablished. And I think it will actually be better,” LaFountain said.

If the Governor signs the emergency measure, the bill would take effect immediately upon becoming law.

