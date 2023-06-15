Dry Tonight & Through The First Half Of Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure continues to life northeast out of the Gulf of Maine this evening. There are still some clouds and showers wrapping around the center of the low. A line of showers has developed over northern locales and will move towards the coast over the next several hours. As this happens, the line of showers will run into areas where the sun has been out, and some added instability has formed. This will lead to the potential for thunderstorms lasting until sunset. The rest of the night will have some partial clearing, patchy fog, and a few isolated showers. Lows will once again be in the 50s.

The low will lift into the Canadian Maritimes early Friday morning. This will bring us drier conditions along with some sunshine to start off Friday. By the afternoon, highs will be mostly in the 70s leading to daytime heating. Some clouds and even pop-up showers and storms will develop. The best chance will be for communities west of Bangor.

Another low will move in from the west Friday night into Saturday bringing us our next best potential for rainfall. Expect periods of rain on Saturday with highs that will be only maxing out in the 60s.

The same low will move into the Gulf of Maine Saturday night bringing the potential for widespread showers into Sunday morning. Showers will continue throughout Sunday and will be trending drier into the afternoon as the low slips to our east. Overall, Sunday will be the coolest day of the extended forecast with highs only in the 50s and low 60s.

The start of next week is now trending drier as an upper-level ridge begins to slowly build in. Monday will have plenty of clouds with highs in the 60s. More seasonable temperatures arrive by the middle part of the week. Once we get past the first day of Summer (Wednesday) it does look like temperatures will begin to pop up into the 80s and the dry weather will continue until the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers. Some patchy fog with lows in the 50s. WNW wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Some sunshine and dry in the morning. Clouds begin to build in by the afternoon with the chance for showers & storms. Highs mostly in the 70s with a light & variable wind.

SATURDAY: Overcast skies with periods of rain and even a few rumbles of thunder. Highs in the 60s.

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning. Trending drier into the afternoon. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: First day of Summer. Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s & 70s.

