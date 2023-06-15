Bangor Police remind drivers of concert-related road closures

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With a successful first show in the books, concert season is now amping up in Bangor.

Dave Matthews Band is rolling into town Friday night as part of their 2023 tour.

With all of those fans, Bangor Police expect a lot of traffic along Main Street.

“Just be patient,” advises Sgt. Jason McAmbley, Bangor Police Department. “If you really need to get through, plan on alternate routes. And if you’re coming to the concert, and you park, and you ‘Need to go home now!’ You’re gonna have to wait until we get the people off the street. Pedestrians first, then the cars. It’s just easier.”

For about 30 minutes after the show, Main Street from the entrance to Shaw’s all the way to Cedar Street will be shut down.

Once the foot traffic is cleared, cars will then be able to pass through.

“There’s a new exit that’s not going to be functional for this concert, although for the future concerts it probably will be. Which, we feel, is going to help us get people off the street a little bit quicker, [and] out of the venue a little bit quicker. So, that’ll be kind of nice. Just plan on there being people on the street, on Main Street, on concert nights. If you need to come through Downtown, don’t. Or plan your time accordingly,” McAmbley said.

About 12 hours after the concert gets out, there’s another event bringing music lovers to the Downtown area.

The 5th annual Beats and Eats Festival starts at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

McAmbley says there will be road closures near the Waterfront, but none on Main Street.

