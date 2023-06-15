Bangor Christian wins Class D North baseball championship

Patriots defeat Katahdin, 12-1, for title
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Christian Patriots are this year’s Class D North champions thanks to an outstanding offense and their Penobscot Valley Player of the Year, pitcher Jason Libby.

Patriots defeat Katahdin, 12-1, for title

BC was the No. 2 seed in the North, but the Pats shelled No. 1 Katahdin, 12-1, in the regional championship game.

That was more than enough run support for a pitcher like Libby.

They’ve still got one game left to win.

“It was great as a team to be able to put those numbers up. Everybody was hitting the ball all through the lineup. It’s a big confidence booster, especially as a pitcher. It gives you even more confidence in your teammates.,” said Libby, senior pitcher.

“It’s an insane amount of pride. It’s a big honor. We worked hard for this. We sacrificed for this. A state title is everything a sports player wants for Class D,” said Micah Robert, senior catcher.

The Patriots will face St. Dominic in the Class D State Championship on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

