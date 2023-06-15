‘American Pickers’ looking for Maine relics this summer

Frank Fritz (left) and Mike Wolfe (right) from the show, 'American Pickers'
Frank Fritz (left) and Mike Wolfe (right) from the show, 'American Pickers'(A+E Networks)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 15, 2023
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - History Channel’s “American Pickers” are coming to Maine to look for relics this summer.

Mike Wolfe, one of the stars of the show, posted on his Facebook page that the pickers will be coming Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont in August.

They want to hear from you.

If you or someone you know has a private and large collection, you can call or text (646) 493-2184‬ or email americanpickers@cineflix.com. They are looking for private collections. No stores will be considered.

You can learn more about the show by clicking here.

