‘American Pickers’ looking for Maine relics this summer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - History Channel’s “American Pickers” are coming to Maine to look for relics this summer.

Mike Wolfe, one of the stars of the show, posted on his Facebook page that the pickers will be coming Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont in August.

They want to hear from you.

If you or someone you know has a private and large collection, you can call or text (646) 493-2184‬ or email americanpickers@cineflix.com. They are looking for private collections. No stores will be considered.

