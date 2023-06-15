39th annual Trek Across Maine returns this Father’s Day weekend

Images from the Trek Across Maine for the American Lung Association In Brunswick Maine. (Photo...
Images from the Trek Across Maine for the American Lung Association In Brunswick Maine. (Photo by Joel Page)(Joel Page | Joel Page/ American Lung Association)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the start of the 39th annual Trek Across Maine this Father’s Day weekend.

Over the three days, over 600 cyclists will embark on a 180-mile route across the state, biking 60 miles a day. The trek starts at Thomas Point Beach & Campground in Brunswick, and riders will pass the finish lines at Bates College in Lewiston and St. Joseph’s College of Maine in Standish before making their way back to Thomas Point.

There will be fun activities planned for when the riders finish each leg of the trek, including food, games, and live music.

Trek Across Maine benefits the American Lung Association (ALA), which helps fund research for lung disease, asthma, COPD, youth tobacco use, and more.

So far, there has been almost $600,000 raised through Trek Across Maine.

“The Trek Across Maine is really like a family reunion. There’s lot of people that come from different states, we actually have a couple of riders coming from Brazil this year,” says Sarah Brown, an event organizer and ALA development manager.

“We really encourage families to come out to cheer on our riders. We can still have people come volunteer, they would just need to come to the volunteer booth. It’s 60 miles a day, so it’s an accomplishment when they cross the finish line,” Brown explains.

It may be too late to register as a cyclist, but you can still join the almost 300 volunteers who will be helping out this weekend or simply watch from the sidelines.

For more, including route, volunteer, and fundraising information, visit Trek Across Maine’s website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

