30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “We’re in a serious housing shortage here in Bangor, in all of Maine, all over the country,” developer Louie Morrison said. “We see this as a fairly quick solution.”

Construction began in early June on a tiny home park off Hammond Street in Bangor. Four homes are already standing with 30 more expected by summer 2024.

The 320-square foot homes are marketed for singles and couples.

Each unit will contain kitchen appliances, a living room, bedroom and bathroom.

Rent could range from $700-$1,200.

“Thirty-four of those, all different colors, and green grass and brand-new pavement,” Morrison said. “It’s still right in Bangor, but you’d never know it was here.”

The lot is a former mobile home park. Morrison is making sure that everyone has a place to go.

“We’re trying to help those folks that live in those to either move into one of the tiny homes, or relocate their mobile home into a different park, at our expense,” he said.

The tiny homes will be brand-new and energy-efficient, enough to save some serious cash.

“With lot rent, she was paying $900-$1,200 a month,” Morrison said of a resident formerly living on-site in a mobile home. “You take her over to one of these new tiny homes, and between heat, hot water, electricity, you’re going to be looking at maybe $50-$100 a month, total.”

Morrison sees the concept catching on.

“A lot of people want to live minimally. They just want to be able to live, have a home of their own and then be able to do all kinds of things outside the home, and that’s what these are going to enable you to do,” he said.

Morrison hopes to have half the units open for rent by the end of summer and the project completed by summer 2024.

