‘Whoopies for Whiskers enters its third year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An annual tradition is whooping up some attention.

Whoopies for Whiskers set up shop in front of PetSmart in Bangor on Wednesday.

Don Veneziano sells whoopie pies and lemonade around this time of year to raise money for the Bangor Humane Society.

It all started when Veneziano was volunteering at the humane society and decided he wanted to do something more.

Now, in its third year, Veneziano says Whoopies for Whiskies continues to be a success, and he’s happy to help.

“It feels wonderful to know you’re helping animals that don’t always get the hope, don’t always get a good home and are forever homes to stay at. And so, I want to help them have a good time at the Bangor Humane Society until they find that forever home,” Veneziano said.

Veneziano raised $500.02 from Wednesday’s sales.

