Three-man team gets the nod from voters in Hermon as Mainers went to the polls Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers in some communities headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a number of issues.

In Hermon, three men who ran as a team for the Hermon Town Council and Hermon School Committee won seats Tuesday, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Christopher Gray and incumbent Ronald Murphy ran as a block along with school board candidate Brian Veneziano.

Veneziano secured 553 votes to oust incumbent Kristen Shorey, who picked up 515 votes. She had served one three-year term in the role.

For council, Murphy got 605 votes, followed by Christopher Gray, with 573 votes. Kimberly Stewart came in third with 507 and Everett Buzzell, who ran as a write-in candidate, garnered just 23 votes.

And in Bar Harbor, the three winners of a three-year-term on town council are Maya Caines, Kyle Shank and Valerie Peacock.

This was a seven-person race, including incumbent Erin Cough.

Earl Brechlin won a two-year term on the council over three competitors.

Residents also voted YES on a more than $58-million dollar bond for a new elementary school.

The total cost of the project is more than $125 million.

One of the featured races was a special election in House District 45.

Republicans secured a major win in one of the key races which took place in District 45. (Wabi)

The Maine Republican Party says its candidate, Abden Simmons, has won the open seat over Democrat Wendy Pieh.

Simmons picked 53 percent of the votes to flip the seat in favor of the Republicans.

This comes after Democrat Clinton Collamore of Waldoboro resigned following accusations he forged signatures to get taxpayer money to fund his campaign.

Collamore pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.