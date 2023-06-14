Reward offered in serious Maine hit and run

Stockton Springs Hit-And-Run
Stockton Springs Hit-And-Run(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (WABI) - Two people seriously hurt in a recent hit-and-run crash in Stockton Springs are offering a reward to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person driving the other vehicle.

On May 28, two people on a motorcycle were hurt at the intersection of Route 1 and Harris Road in Stockton Springs. The other vehicle drove away.

State Police say they are looking for an older model white GMC or Chevrolet four-door pickup truck with black rims and a small white sticker on the back window. Police also say the truck should have damage to the front end as a result of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle are offering a $5,000 reward. They said Tuesday that if the information is provided within seven days, the reward will double to $10,000.

Information can be called in anonymously to the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076 using the option for anonymous tips. You can also ask for Trooper Gerald Lowe or email him at Gerald.F.Lowe@Maine.gov.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Gavel
Bangor man pleads guilty to drug charges
7 arrested, charged with drug trafficking in Bucksport
Republicans secured a major win in one of the key races which took place in District 45.
Three-man team gets the nod from voters in Hermon as Mainers went to the polls Tuesday
The Belfast Police Department is offering up to $20,000 sign-on bonuses for new police officers...
Belfast Police investigating stabbing incident