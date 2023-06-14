Reward offered in serious Maine hit and run

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (WABI) - Two people seriously hurt in a recent hit-and-run crash in Stockton Springs are offering a reward to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person driving the other vehicle.

On May 28, two people on a motorcycle were hurt at the intersection of Route 1 and Harris Road in Stockton Springs. The other vehicle drove away.

State Police say they are looking for an older model white GMC or Chevrolet four-door pickup truck with black rims and a small white sticker on the back window. Police also say the truck should have damage to the front end as a result of the crash.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle are offering a $5,000 reward. They said Tuesday that if the information is provided within seven days, the reward will double to $10,000.

Information can be called in anonymously to the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076 using the option for anonymous tips. You can also ask for Trooper Gerald Lowe or email him at Gerald.F.Lowe@Maine.gov.

