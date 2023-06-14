Orrington woman allegedly bites, punches emergency personnel during house fire

Erlene Morgan
Erlene Morgan(Penobscot County Jail)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - An Orrington woman has been charged after she allegedly bit and assaulted emergency personnel entering her home during a fire.

Erlene Morgan, 62, is charged with assault on an officer, refusing to submit to arrest, assault, and obstructing government administration.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to assist the Orrington Fire Department at a structure fire on Dow Road around 7:20 Tuesday night.

Police say Morgan was confrontational, pushing a firefighter out of the way as he tried to enter the home.

Police say Morgan punched a deputy who was attempting to de-escalate the situation and later bit his arm.

