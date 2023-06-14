New nonstop option coming from Portland to Orlando

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Breeze Airways continues to expand its presence and options for people traveling from the Portland International Jetport.

Wednesday, the airline announced that it will add nonstop service from Portland to Orlando starting on Sept. 6.

The airline just started serving Portland in May and this will make six non-stop destination options.

The nonstop flights to Orlando will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Starting on September 21, Breeze will offer a one-stop, no-plane change service, known as BreezeThru, from Portland to Orlando on Thursdays and Sundays.

Breeze also offers nonstop service from Portland to Charleston, South Carolina; Islip-Long Island, New York; Norfolk, Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Tampa, Florida.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to a flight’s scheduled departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.