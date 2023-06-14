New coffee shop opens in Bangor

Chimera Coffee
Chimera Coffee(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Folks have a new spot in Downtown Bangor to get a cup of joe.

Chimera Coffee is now open In the spot of the former West Market Square Coffee.

Located just below the new Phenix Inn, it certainly makes for a convenient place for guests to enjoy a beverage.

Open later hours than some other coffee shops, co-founders, Wanye Johnson and Aaron Parker want to offer a place for folks to relax and really enjoy their coffee.

Parker said, “It’s not just about the flavors we can add to things although we do that and we make everything here in house from scratch, and it’s not just about how we can dress it up. It’s about the quality of the base constituent elements,” Parker said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Devon's Kitchen
Devon’s Kitchen reopens at new Hermon location
Waffle ME in Ellsworth
A new kind of food truck comes to Ellsworth
Dave’s Movie Center and Romantic Supermarket on Hammond Street in Bangor
Downtown Bangor romantic store closes
Cupcakes from Sweet Biscuits Dog Bakery
Dixmont woman whips up gourmet dog treat business