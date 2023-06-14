New coffee shop opens in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Folks have a new spot in Downtown Bangor to get a cup of joe.

Chimera Coffee is now open In the spot of the former West Market Square Coffee.

Located just below the new Phenix Inn, it certainly makes for a convenient place for guests to enjoy a beverage.

Open later hours than some other coffee shops, co-founders, Wanye Johnson and Aaron Parker want to offer a place for folks to relax and really enjoy their coffee.

Parker said, “It’s not just about the flavors we can add to things although we do that and we make everything here in house from scratch, and it’s not just about how we can dress it up. It’s about the quality of the base constituent elements,” Parker said.

