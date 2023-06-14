Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere, over the Great Lakes Region, this morning is forecast to move eastward, crossing through Maine Thursday and Thursday night, followed by another upper level low forecast to move through here this weekend. This will set us up with another prolonged stretch of showery weather, taking us through the weekend. That being said... I still don’t see any of the days as being complete washouts but each day will carry a chance of showers and there will be some dry periods in there as well. Right now it looks like the best chance of showers, or the most numerous showers, will be on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For our Wednesday, the remnants of yesterday’s weakening occluded front will lift north and east out of the state this morning followed by low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere approaching from the Great Lakes Region. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies today with some breaks of sunshine possible later this morning through the afternoon. A few widely scattered showers and even an isolated thunderstorm will be possible during the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon. As the upper-level low continues to push towards the area tonight, we’ll see a chance for scattered showers through the nighttime hours. Overnight lows will drop to the 50s.

The upper-level low will push through the area during the day Thursday. This will bring a better chance for scattered showers and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms for the day. Highs on Thursday will again top off in the 60s to low 70s. Another upper-level low will approach during the day Friday bringing more shower chances especially during the afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s. The upper-level low will then move over the area Saturday which will bring numerous showers for the start of our weekend. Temperatures will be a bit cooler Saturday too with highs in the 60s. Showers will continue into Sunday as the low gradually moves to our east. A drier, quieter stretch of weather looks to move in by middle part of next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Some breaks of sunshine possible late morning into the afternoon. A few scattered showers, isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs between 63°-72°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Areas of fog, dense in spots. Lows in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Highs between 64°-73°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms especially during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

