Moore Manor Lavender now open to the public

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A beautiful spot in Newport is ready for your visit.

Moore Manor Lavender is open to the public to enjoy this season.

The peak time for lavender to bloom is middle of June to early July.

This growing season has been more difficult with the extra rainy conditions.

Despite the rain, the lavender bushels are starting to bud just in time for peak season.

“Lavender is a Mediterranean type plant, so it wants heat and sun, and that’s what we’re looking for. So, with a lot of wet and clouds, it kind of, you know, it takes lavender a little longer to get happy. But, once it starts taking off, I mean, it’s just beautiful.” said Moore Manor owner Peggy Moore

Moore Manor is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There is a maze and fun activities for children and cornhole for adults to enjoy.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.