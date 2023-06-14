Moore Manor Lavender now open to the public

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A beautiful spot in Newport is ready for your visit.

Moore Manor Lavender is open to the public to enjoy this season.

The peak time for lavender to bloom is middle of June to early July.

This growing season has been more difficult with the extra rainy conditions.

Despite the rain, the lavender bushels are starting to bud just in time for peak season.

“Lavender is a Mediterranean type plant, so it wants heat and sun, and that’s what we’re looking for. So, with a lot of wet and clouds, it kind of, you know, it takes lavender a little longer to get happy. But, once it starts taking off, I mean, it’s just beautiful.” said Moore Manor owner Peggy Moore

Moore Manor is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There is a maze and fun activities for children and cornhole for adults to enjoy.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Republicans secured a major win in one of the key races which took place in District 45.
Three-man team gets the nod from voters in Hermon as Mainers went to the polls Tuesday
The Belfast Police Department is offering up to $20,000 sign-on bonuses for new police officers...
Belfast Police investigating stabbing incident
Knapp says just being nominated for the Gratto award was an honor.
Franklin Somerset Federal Credit Union CEO secures top award
The money will go to doubling the child care worker stipend, expanding parental eligibility for...
Maine Senate passes bill to boost quality, affordable child care