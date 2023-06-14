Maine Senate passes bill to boost quality, affordable child care

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A Democratic Party-sponsored bill to boost quality, affordable child care in Maine has passed in the Senate.

One in five Mainers lives in a “child care desert” — where there are three children for every licensed child care slot.

The bill sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, (D) Aroostook, comes at a time when 70% of Maine children under 6 years old have all available parents in the workforce.

LD 1726 proposes a $35 million increase in state spending to invest in the child care industry.

The money will go to doubling the child care worker stipend, expanding parental eligibility for child care subsidies.

One of the issues when it comes to lack of child care in Maine is low wages for early educators.

Heather Marden, an advocate for child care providers, says the bill would help recruit and retain more workers in the child care industry.

