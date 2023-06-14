Maine Public Utilities Commission approves rate increase

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power and Central Maine Power customers will see another increase to their bills starting July 1 on top of previously announced rate hikes.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission this week approved a rate increase to recover stranded costs.

The PUC says those costs include the impacts of long-term contracts for renewable power and net energy billing programs.

CMP customers will see an increase of about $6 a month on average.

Versant Customers in the Bangor Hydro District are expected to see an increase of around $9 and customers in the public district will see an increase of around $5.50.

This will be an additonal hike to electric bills on top of previously announced increases in the distribution and standard offer supply rates.

