Maine historian shares history of state flag

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday is Flag Day. While it’s an occasion to celebrate the adoption of the US flag, here in Maine, our state flag has been the subject of recent debate.

TV5 turned to an expert to learn more about its history.

“It’s interesting that here we are in 2023 debating what really is a question, in terms of the state seal, that goes back over 200 years,” said Earle Shettleworth, Maine state historian.

A bill that aims to replace the current flag with the original design from 1901 is currently making its way through the legislature.

Shettleworth says the flag in its current form dates back to 1820. That’s when Maine split from Massachusetts and adopted its own state seal.

“They came up with the design that we still have today. Essentially, the mariner on one side, the farmer on the other. In the center, the moose reclining in front of the pine tree and then above that is a North Star. And, of course, the motto ‘DIRIGO,’ I lead,” Shettleworth said.

During the Civil War, each of the more than 30 regiments from Maine had its own battle flag -- with some using that seal as part of the design.

“So, there wasn’t any one standardized Maine Civil War battle flag,” Shettleworth said.

But in 1901, when it came time to create an official state flag, a simple design by Gen. John Richards of the Maine Militia was chosen.

“That design was only in use for eight years. And in 1909, the legislature adopted the state flag that we have today,” Shettleworth said.

An Act to Restore the Former State of Maine Flag doesn’t have any pictures associated with it. Instead, the proposed rendition is described in text.

It would have a pine tree in the center with the North Star in blue in the upper corner on a yellowish-beige background.

“Recent renditions of the 1901 flag, they are a little bit more simplified or abstracted than the original design,” Shettleworth said.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows would have the final say on the design.

If Gov. Janet Mills ultimately signs the bill, Maine voters will have the final say by way of a referendum.

