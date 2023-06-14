Franklin Somerset Federal Credit Union CEO secures top award

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The President and CEO of Franklin Somerset Federal Credit Union took home a top honor last month.

Beverly Knapp received a James M. Gratto award for Outstanding President/CEO of a local credit union for the entire state of Maine.

Criteria for the award included leadership, achievement, contributions, and personal characteristics.

Knapp’s credit union has made the “Best Places to Work in Maine” list for two consecutive years and received the Diamond Award from the National Credit Union Association last year.

Knapp says just being nominated for the Gratto award was an honor.

“The nomination, that part was huge because that really means that your staff, your team, believe in you, which is nice. We came from a completely different kind of culture, and we’ve been working on a culture change for the last, well, I think since I became the CEO. So, it was that part of it. I didn’t care if I won. I didn’t care if I won because I was nominated, and that was the coolest part,” said Beverly Knapp CEO/President

Knapp says she looks forward to learning new methods to manage her team including working with the Global Women’s Leadership Network.

