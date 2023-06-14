A Few Showers Overnight With Areas Of Fog

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere and at the surface will move in our direction this evening. Expect clouds to remain overnight and as the surface low moves into the Gulf of Maine, this will spin in showers first to coastal areas then spreading inland throughout the night. This will NOT be a washout as scattered showers are expected. Very similar to the past several nights, areas of dense fog are expected. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s.

The same low will continue to bring scattered showers throughout the day on Thursday. This will NOT be a washout but do be prepared to dodge some raindrops. There will be plenty of clouds in the morning and by the afternoon, those clouds will become more broken giving some glimmers of sunshine. Afternoon highs will reach the 60s and low 70s, the humidity will also be noticeable as dew points hover around the 60° mark.

Conditions will dry out Thursday night & through the first part of Friday. There will also be some sunshine Friday morning that will lead to developing instability that could feed the chance for scattered thunderstorms into the afternoon. Another low will bring the chance for afternoon showers & storms. Highs will be a little warmer with widespread 70s expected. Coastal spots may have a few upper 60s due to a sea breeze.

An upper-level trough will continue to bring a chance for showers into the weekend. It will NOT be a washout, but Saturday will be the wetter of the two weekend days. Sunday will just have some quick passing showers. Highs this weekend will be cooler with most locations only maxing out in the 60s.

Next week continues to trend drier & warmer. A few spot showers possible the first few days of next week. Late next week, watching an upper-level ridge that could bring us Summer-like temperatures.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with scattered showers. Areas of dense fog are expected, especially along the coast. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. Southerly wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning. By the afternoon, a few showers will remain along with some broken clouds. Highs will be once again the 60s and low 70s. WSW winds 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered to isolated showers in the afternoon, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Highs in the 70s

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers & even a few rumbles of thunder. Highs in the 60s.

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s. A few passing showers possible.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spot shower or two. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.