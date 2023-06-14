Devon’s Kitchen reopens at new Hermon location

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Who says a nice home-cooked meal has to be cooked in your own home?

Devon’s Kitchen recently reopened at their new location on Billings Road in Hermon. Offering a range of fresh and ready-to-eat food, patrons can pick up a sweet treat or prepared meal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Devon Curtis is the owner of Devon’s Kitchen, which was born from baking with her daughter to combat quarantine boredom in 2020.

“I made donuts and there was extras and I ended up posting them for sale and sold them immediately,” explains Curtis. “So, I asked if anybody else wanted any and I started doing that every weekend, and then it went from donuts into different things like whoopie pies and bread and biscuits and cookies and then it got into cakes and then it just started getting more and more, doing more and more.”

Devon’s Kitchen has grown from Curtis’ own kitchen, to their first storefront in Carmel, to their larger and newly-renovated location in Hermon.

But no matter where she goes, her regulars follow. The new location has also allowed her to expand her customer base, as the building and parking allow more access and street view.

As a mom herself, Curtis knows that people only have so many hours in a day. She hopes that her selections allow people to eat well without sacrificing time to prepare it themselves.

“I know what it’s like to feed my kids, like cereal or scrambled eggs and waffles because there’s not enough time, especially when sports are in season. The way I like to tell people, ‘This is all homemade food, everything is made from scratch, and I make everything right here.’ So, it is homemade food, just made in my kitchen instead of theirs.”

For daily menu offerings, hour information, and how to order catering, find Devon’s Kitchen on Facebook.

