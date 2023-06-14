Belfast Police investigating stabbing incident

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast police are looking for the person responsible for an apparent stabbing incident and alleged robbery in Belfast Tuesday morning.

According to Chief of Police Robert Cormier, Police were called to the Waldo County General Hospital emergency room after a report of a victim with stab wounds.

The victim reportedly stated that he had been stabbed multiple times after being robbed that morning before the suspect ran away.

Police believe the Robbery happened near an encampment on a wooded trail west of Route 1 and south of CMP powerlines.

The victim described the suspects as a white male in his 20s, who is 5′5″ with a stocky build, and long brown hair; and a female in her early 20s, who has a thin build, fair skin, and reddish colored hair.

The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment.

If you have any information, contact the Belfast Police Department at 207-338-2420.

