Belfast Police investigating stabbing incident

The Belfast Police Department is asking the public’s help in regards to an apparent stabbing and robbing incident Tuesday June 13.
The Belfast Police Department is offering up to $20,000 sign-on bonuses for new police officers...
The Belfast Police Department is offering up to $20,000 sign-on bonuses for new police officers based on their level of experience.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast police are looking for the person responsible for an apparent stabbing incident and alleged robbery in Belfast Tuesday morning.

According to Chief of Police Robert Cormier, Police were called to the Waldo County General Hospital emergency room after a report of a victim with stab wounds.

The victim reportedly stated that he had been stabbed multiple times after being robbed that morning before the suspect ran away.

Police believe the Robbery happened near an encampment on a wooded trail west of Route 1 and south of CMP powerlines.

The victim described the suspects as a white male in his 20s, who is 5′5″ with a stocky build, and long brown hair; and a female in her early 20s, who has a thin build, fair skin, and reddish colored hair.

The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment.

If you have any information, contact the Belfast Police Department at 207-338-2420.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Republicans secured a major win in one of the key races which took place in District 45.
Three-man team gets the nod from voters in Hermon as Mainers went to the polls Tuesday
Knapp says just being nominated for the Gratto award was an honor.
Franklin Somerset Federal Credit Union CEO secures top award
The peak time for lavender to bloom is middle of June to early July.
Moore Manor Lavender now open to the public
The money will go to doubling the child care worker stipend, expanding parental eligibility for...
Maine Senate passes bill to boost quality, affordable child care