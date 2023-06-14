Bangor man pleads guilty to drug charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and aiding and abetting.

Court records indicate the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency searched 34-year-old Chad Savage’s vehicle last June.

Agents say they found a large quantity of suspected drugs in the glove compartment.

The substances were confirmed to be nearly 600 grams of fentanyl.

Savage faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison and a $10 million fine when he’s sentenced.

