Bangor man pleads guilty to drug charges

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and aiding and abetting.

Court records indicate the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency searched 34-year-old Chad Savage’s vehicle last June.

Agents say they found a large quantity of suspected drugs in the glove compartment.

The substances were confirmed to be nearly 600 grams of fentanyl.

Savage faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison and a $10 million fine when he’s sentenced.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Crash in Newburgh
Police identify victim in deadly Newburgh crash
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

They plan to utilize discharge petitions
House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform
They plan to utilize discharge petitions
House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform
Wind turbine
Maine lawmakers push to ensure fishermen’s voices are heard on offshore wind projects
Richardson can’t have contact with the alleged victim, or any minors, and cannot be at schools.
Lee Academy teacher, coach charged with sex crimes