Bangor Elks Lodge helps Newburgh food pantry

Bangor Elks Lodge
Bangor Elks Lodge(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WABI) - The Bangor Elks Lodge is helping folks in the Newburgh community.

The lodge has partnered with Hannaford to make a donation to the Newburgh Food Pantry. Throughout the year, the Elks collect money through raffles and other fundraisers.

Wednesday, they joined folks at Hannaford in Brewer to donate non-perishables and over $6,000 worth of food.

As the Elks celebrate getting to help out the Newburgh community, they now look forward to the next round of donations.

“I have given, we have 20 clubs, Elks lodges, in the state, and I have given some tickets and stuff to get them to sell. So, we’re all doing a great job. We’ve been at it a little over five weeks, and we have sold, I have cashed in $4,800, and so, 480 tickets, it just shows how caring Bangor lodge members are and a lot of other people that stay in the background, but they do a tremendous job. It makes everyone feel great,” said Randy Bates, Bangor Elks Grant Chair and Elks Nation Foundation Chair.

To purchase raffle tickets for various items that are donated to the Elks, or learn about other fundraisers, you can call Randy at 881-3215.

