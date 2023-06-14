Bangor Band returns with new music, new leader for 164th season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Is it really summer in Bangor until the Bangor Band headlines its first outdoor concert?

This is the band’s 164th year.

They’re the oldest continuous community band in New England!

The band promises something new this year, too - this was the first summer concert for new conductor Philip Edelman.

Spectators brought their lawn chairs and got their toes tapping as the weather held out for a pleasant night on the waterfront.

Band members say the thrill of the live performance never gets old.

”Oh, I tell you, it really jazzes us up,” president Sue McKay said. “It is wonderful! It’s warm, its sunny, it’s great.

“We have got lots of brand-new music, and I have to tell you that our new conductor, Philip Edelman, is being very well-received. We very much like him, and the band has grown to 75 members, we’re huge!”

One familiar face was missing Tuesday on timpani.

Billy Miller has been with the Bangor Band since he was 16 - more than 70 years.

Billy sprained his ankle and is working toward a comeback later in the season.

The band’s full schedule is online at BangorBand.org.

