7 arrested, charged with drug trafficking in Bucksport

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Seven people have been arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl in Bucksport.

Edmund Osborne, 63; Joshua Moore, 38; and Sara Winters, 34; all of Bucksport, have been charged.

Also facing charges are Daniel Needham, 47, of Brewer; Tiffany Dow, 40, of Bangor; Tobey Harrington, 30, of Bangor; and Zachary Turcotte, 24 of Orland.

For the past several months, investigators say they’ve been working a case involving the sale of fentanyl in Bucksport.

They say the investigation included a number of undercover purchases of the drug.

Police say all of the arrests took place over the past two weeks and all seven were taken to the Hancock County Jail.

