The 2023 Guild School displays miniature art at its finest

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - It was a big day in a small way for the Guild school.

It’s an event that takes place at Maine Maritime Academy annually and hundreds of miniature artisans come together to do what they enjoy the most.

Students get the opportunity to take weeklong courses and seminars on miniature art.

Some artists get to display their skills whether it’s in the form of food, furniture or a place that looks like home.

Participants always look forward to this opportunity because it’s one of the most popular miniature artisan events in the world.

“I started doing miniatures during covid when we were at home and I needed some creative outlet,” said Becky Gannon, student at the guild school.

“Besides loving miniatures, I discovered this beautiful online community and I wanted to meet them, and I wanted to learn from some of these people who crafted their skills.”

Another participant sells miniature artisans all over the world.

“I have always loved miniatures ever since I was a tiny child,” said Darren Scala.

“I spent a career in a corporate marketing role and about eight years ago things changed, and I said I want to do something else. I love miniatures, so this is all about combining the interest in miniatures with a background in marketing and I’m doing everything I’ve always wanted to do, which is being involved in this tiny world.”

Although many participants look to build their crafting skills, they have other ways they express their miniature interests.

Gannon has her own podcast called Mad about Miniatures and if you’re interested in listening you can go to the link here.

Participants always appreciate enjoying their fine arts in Castine.

For more information on the Guild School, you can head to their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.