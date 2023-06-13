A Showery Stretch Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure over the Great Lakes Region will push a weakening occluded front into the state today. After a foggy start for many locales, filtered sunshine will give way to increasing clouds from southwest to northeast across the state as the day progresses. Showers associated with the front will push northeastward across the state as well. All locations will have a chance for some scattered showers today but overall rainfall totals will be light. There will be a wide range in temperatures from south to north across the state with northern areas being the warmest due to more sunshine and drier weather. Highs for most locales will be in the 60s, however expect temps to reach the 70s to near 80° from around the Millinocket area northward. We’ll see cloudy skies tonight with areas of fog developing. Fog will be dense in spots. Scattered showers possible tonight too. Overnight lows will drop to the 50s.

In the wake of today’s system, we’ll be focusing on low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere over the Great Lakes Region which is forecast to move eastward, crossing through Maine Thursday and Thursday night, followed by another upper level low forecast to move through here this weekend. This will set us up with another prolonged stretch of unsettled weather, taking us through the weekend. That being said... I don’t see any of the days as being complete washouts but each day will carry a good chance of showers and there will be some dry periods in there as well.

Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with some breaks of sunshine possible during the afternoon. Scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the day. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s. Expect much of the same Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers with highs in the 60s to low 70s. More showers are expected Friday as the next upper level low develops to our west. The best chance of showers on Friday will come during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s. The new upper level low will then move over New England this weekend keeping shower chances going through at least Saturday and possibly into Sunday.

Today: Becoming cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs between 60°-78°, coolest along the coast and to the south and west of Bangor, warmest across northern and eastern areas. East/southeast wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Areas of fog, dense in spots. Lows in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Some breaks of sunshine possible late morning into the afternoon. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs between 66°-73°. Light and variable wind becoming south/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers especially during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

