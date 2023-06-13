Police identify body found in Southwest Harbor

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the body found by the side of a road in Southwest Harbor Sunday.

The medical examiner says 35-year-old Amber Robbins of tremont died from blunt force trauma.

State Police say the incident is being investigated as a hit and run motor vehicle crash.

They believe there is no present threat to the community.

If anyone noticed anything suspicious in the area of 61 main street between Saturday night and Sunday morning, please call State Police at 973-3700.

